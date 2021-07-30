BROOKINGS — South Dakota growers and agribusiness professionals are invited to join soybean research and Extension specialists from land-grant universities across the country as they host the webinar series, "Science for Success: Notes From the Field." The series, which kicked off in May, returns Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. CDT.
"We will cover both national and regional topics, including: crop conditions, herbicide damage, disease pressure and other topics relevant to soybean production," says South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Agronomist Jonathan Kleinjan. "However, we will use the majority of the webinar to answer questions directly from the audience."
North Carolina State University Assistant Professor and Extension Soybean Specialist Rachel Vann will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Kleinjan; Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota Associate Professor and Extension Agronomist; Trent Irby, Mississippi State University Associate Extension Professor; Shaun Casteel, Purdue University Associate Professor of Agronomy, Josh Lofton, Oklahoma State University Assistant Professor Cropping Systems Specialist; and Michael Plumblee, Clemson University Corn and Soybean Extension Specialist and Assistant Professor of Agronomy.
The event is free, but attendees are asked to register here to receive their Zoom login information for the webinars.
