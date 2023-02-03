MITCHELL — The South Dakota No-Till Association will be hosting their annual soil health/no-till educational event at Mitchell on Feb. 9 at the Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way. Organizer Ruth Beck says that “this is an event that has been very popular with area ag producers and industry. We look forward to hosting this event every year.”
The Mitchell Soil Health starts at 9:30 a.m. CST with registration. The first speaker of the day will be Mitchell Hora, SE Iowa Farmer, and CEO/Founder of Continuum Ag. Hora will be sharing his knowledge on making money with Soil Health. The next presenter is Cristen Weber, Pheasants Forever Precision Ag & Conservation Specialist, who will share information on the “Every Acre Counts Program.”
After lunch, attendees will hear from Natalie Sturm. She received her Master of Science at SDSU and is currently a PhD student studying soil science at Washington State University. She will be talking about the results of research performed at the Dakota Lakes Research Farm which studied the importance of crop rotation design in no-till systems for pursuing soil health. The last speaker of the day is Jason Mauck, a farmer from Gaston, Indiana. Mauck, a dynamic and popular speaker who is very passionate about looking at agriculture through a different lens with the next generation in mind, is also CEO of Constant Canopy and Munsee Meats. He will be sharing his success with no-till by incorporating stacked enterprises and systemic synergies.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. CST with registration. The program starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. CST. The event includes lunch and a large trade show. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is appreciated to have an accurate meal count. To pre-register, call 605-996-1564 x 3, text 605-530-5390 or email heidi.rients@usda.gov. Include the name of each attendee. Pre-registration is requested on or before Feb. 6. Crop Consulting Credits (CCA) will be available.
All presentations will be available to watch online at www.sdnotill.com at a later date, for those that are not able to attend in person. These events are made possible through the generous sponsorship of numerous local businesses and the USDA-NRCS. More information and a list of sponsors can be found online at www.sdnotill.com.
Persons needing special accommodation should contact Heidi Rients at 605-530-5390 or email heidi.rients@usda.gov at least one week prior to Feb 9.
