Even during a year when crop and cattle markets are up, South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers still earn much less than what consumers pay at the grocery checkout.

To reinforce this fact, South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) is providing lunch September 2 South Dakota State Fair attendees for only 42-cents — the price family farmers and ranchers receive for the ingredients.

