PIERRE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced additional speakers and tour locations for the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The event spans two days, with Tuesday, July 18, dedicated to engaging presentations, followed by industry tours on Wednesday, July 19.
Each year, the Governor’s Ag Summit brings together industry leaders, producers, policymakers, and prospective farmers from South Dakota’s farming and ranching communities to share their experiences and develop personal connections. This year’s agenda will include an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, a dairy sustainability panel, producer recognition, and multiple perspectives on the 2023 Farm Bill.
Program highlights include:
• Josh Maxwell, Chairman Thompson's Policy Director for the U.S. House Agriculture Committee participating virtually. His presentation will provide valuable insights into the inner workings of the Farm Bill.
• A Dairy Sustainability Panel featuring a diverse range of perspectives from producers and experts in the field.
• South Dakota economist, Elaine Kub, will delve into the financial dynamics directly impacting rural communities, including interest rates, inflation, and challenges within the global supply chain.
• Todd Wilkinson, President of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, will share his insight and expertise, as well as highlighting the goals he aims to achieve at the national level.
• Luke Lindberg from South Dakota Trade will discuss the state’s trade industry and the resources available to South Dakota’s agricultural community.
• Recognition of the 2023 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient.
• Lastly, on Wednesday, July 19, we will host tours at Lake Area Tech and Valley Queen Cheese, providing attendees with firsthand exposure to agricultural programs and industry operations.
The event is free, and attendance is open to all; however, pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the Ag Summit website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.