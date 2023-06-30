PIERRE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced additional speakers and tour locations for the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The event spans two days, with Tuesday, July 18, dedicated to engaging presentations, followed by industry tours on Wednesday, July 19.

Each year, the Governor’s Ag Summit brings together industry leaders, producers, policymakers, and prospective farmers from South Dakota’s farming and ranching communities to share their experiences and develop personal connections. This year’s agenda will include an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, a dairy sustainability panel, producer recognition, and multiple perspectives on the 2023 Farm Bill.

