Dust Management At Weaning

What a difference a year can make. This time last year our topic of conversation was how to wean in muddy conditions. Now, we’re on the opposite end of the spectrum, managing dust. I’m not sure which is worse, so I guess it just depends on your perspective. I’d rather deal with the dust, myself.
But with weaning starting to occur this fall, dust is what we will have to contend with. Dust is problematic for freshly weaned calves because it irritates the respiratory tract. This in turn predisposes the calf to contract pneumonia. If we can keep our calves’ exposure to dust at a minimum, we can positively impact their health.
The first option to address this problem is the gold standard — wean that calves onto grass. Vegetation is the best at minimizing dust development, and grass paddocks typically give calves more room to spread out as well. However, being that the drought is likely pushing weaning earlier to save grass, this option is probably not available to all producers.
One of the main problems when we wean cattle into an unfamiliar dirt pen is these calves may mill through the pen, stirring up dust with their walking. If we can make the calves comfortable with this new environment sooner, they walk less, thereby kicking up less dust.
This process, called “settling” the calves, is one of the low stress cattle handling techniques utilized by a number of cattle handling gurus. As discussed in a previous column, one can settle new calves by gently introducing them to all four corners of the pen using the appropriate pressure/release process. Through this, calves learn the pen is a safe environment, and where their feed and water are located.
Of course the classic method to keep dust down is to simply sprinkle the pens with water. This has its pros and cons. It is simple to accomplish and is a good idea to do prior to the cattle’s arrival. The negative, aside from potential mud development, occurs in hot weather. If we sprinkle the pens enough to create humidity, then we can cause more heat stress on the calves than if the pens are dry. If you are going to wet down pens, take note of the amount of water used and the weather forecast through weaning to make the appropriate decision.
Dust not only comes from the environment. With our higher-roughage diets in starting rations, it is possible that we can create a dust problem through dry feed. This source of dust is just as tough on calves as pen dust, as they bury their faces in it to eat.
If your ration is dusty, simply adding a bit of water can be a start in keeping that dust down. However, resist the temptation to add more silage just for dust purposes. Fermented feeds can affect intakes on freshly weaned calves, as it is a feed they may be unfamiliar with. This is a good area to work with your nutritionist to find the program that works for you.
Though it’s the opposite of the mud we had last year, dust is still a problem that can affect weaned calves. Since we know it is likely to be an issue this year, plan ahead on how you will mitigate its effects. Because let’s face it, there’s more we can do about it than the knee-deep mud we dealt with 12 months ago.
(0) comments
