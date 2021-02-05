BROOKINGS — Cattle producers across the state will have the opportunity to explore the 2021 market outlook as well as the latest beef research from South Dakota State University faculty and staff at the second annual SDSU Beef Day. This year’s event will be held virtually Tuesday, Feb. 9, and will begin at 1 p.m. CST.
A special highlight of the day will be the keynote address by Dr. Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist. As the Charles Breedlove Professor of Agribusiness in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Peel’s main program areas at OSU are livestock market outlook and marketing/risk management education for livestock producers. Peel also works in the area of international livestock and meat trade with a focus on Mexico and Canada and the North American livestock and meat industry. During the SDSU Beef Day, the nationally recognized expert will provide his perspective on what beef producers might expect in the cattle market for 2021.
“We’re excited to come together with producers and stakeholders across South Dakota to share the work being done to address the problems facing our industry,” says Kiernan Brandt, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. “By hosting this event virtually, we can involve participants from a wider area and eliminate travel, allowing more opportunity to demonstrate SDSU’s commitment to the improvement of the South Dakota beef industry.”
More than 20 different research projects or Extension programs will be highlighted during the day. The graduate students and researchers will be available to interact with attendees and answer questions at the end of the program. Presentations will be grouped by discipline and will highlight the areas of cattle health, feedlot and meat science/food safety, along with an update on beef Extension programs.
Program Agenda:
• 1 p.m. CST — Opening remarks – Dr. Bill Gibbons, South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station Director and SDSU Associate Dean of Research for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• 1:10 p.m. — Market Outlook – Dr. Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University
• 1:45 p.m. — Questions and Wrap-up
• Break
• 2:15 p.m. – Meeting stakeholder needs during a pandemic – Dr. Joe Cassady, SDSU Professor and Department Head of Animal Science
2:25 p.m. — 20-minute sessions
— Herd Management – Dr. Chris Chase, Professor in SDSU’s Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences
— Feedlot – Dr. Zach Smith, Assistant Professor in SDSU’s Animal Science Department
— Extension – Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator
— Meat Science and Food Safety – Dr. Keith Underwood, Associate Professor in SDSU’s Department of Animal Science
• 3:40 p.m. – Questions
• 4 p.m. – Adjourn
Advance registration is available on the events page. Registration for this virtual event is free and pre-registration will remain open through the morning of Feb. 9. Registered participants will be emailed the proceedings and a link to access the recorded event for 30 days following its conclusion.
