First Dakota National Bank will host AgriVisions 2022 Ag conference featuring Dr. Joseph Santos and Lucas Lentsch presenting “The Farmer and Rancher of the Future.” The event is set for Monday, Jan. 24, at the NFAA Easton Archery Center, 800 Archery Lane with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m. and presentations beginning at 7:00 p.m. Farmers, Agri-Business professionals and business owners are invited to attend.
Santos will share valuable perspectives on inflation, national debt, supply chain challenges, labor, and much more. His expertise in banking and economics will relate to you and your operation. He is a professor of Economics, Money, and Banking, at the Ness School of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University.
Lentsch is currently the chief federation officer for Dairy Management, Inc., which manages the dairy checkoff. With a passion and expertise for bringing people together to cultivate change, he has a strong knowledge of consumer preferences and global trade. He is regularly in the room as one of the decision-makers helping agriculture position best for the future.
AgriVisions 2022 begins with registration from 6:30-7 p.m. and the presentation at 7 p.m. An ice cream social will follow. Go to FirstDakotaAg.com to register online.
