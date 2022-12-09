HURON — Packer Accountability is among the topics experts from across the state and nation will discuss during the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention held in Huron Dec. 15-16 at the Crossroads Hotel and Convention Center, Huron (100 4th Street SW., Huron).

“We are here to fight for family farmers and ranchers,” said Doug Sombke, SDFU President and Conde crop and cattle producer. “Holding meat packers accountable to prevent price fixing is a farmer and rancher issue and it’s also a consumer issue.”

