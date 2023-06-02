Pipeline

Chris Ruhl, who oversees accident investigations for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, said advanced plume modeling is being evaluated and tweaked. 

 Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide plume modeling software did not anticipate the threat a pipeline break in 2020 posed to a small Mississippi town, largely because it did not take land topography into account.

That break near Satartia, Mississippi, resulted in emergency responders scrambling to save people from a “green gas” and “rotten egg smell” with no preparation and no immediate notification from the pipeline company about what had occurred, according to a federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration report.

