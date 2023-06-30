Carbon Pipelines

An ethanol plant near Aberdeen. 

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

Thousands of miles of carbon dioxide pipelines planned in the Midwest have been spurred, in part, by a major expansion of federal tax credits in Democrats’ 2022 climate law.

That could lead to billions of dollars per year in federal tax credits benefiting the powerful Midwest ethanol industry, even as the proposals create intense conflicts between developers and local landowners worried about pipelines on their property.

