Opinion: Dust Off Those Prayers And Rain Dances

It is dry, dry, dry out there.
Don’t get me wrong: I have been loving the sunshine this month. It’s a nice change from typical cloudy, dark winters — and definitely from last year’s February freeze-out — but all these beautiful, 50- and 60-degree days aren’t boding well for our farmers and ranchers.
As the calendar gets nearer and nearer to flipping over to March and the start of spring, the situation is starting to get serious. It’s actually been serious for a while, but you know humanity: We tend to wait until things are almost too late to get alarmed.
Well, we are there. It is time to sound the alarm. It is time to dust off those prayer books and relearn those rain dances. We need moisture. Our states’ agriculture-centric economies depend on it, and that means that our own livelihoods and quality of life — no matter how removed you are from farm life — depend on it, too. Our farmers and ranchers’ happiness affects our own, by way of how healthy our state economy is.
I understand how inconvenient a blizzard or ice storm is, but we are going to have to set aside our aversions to wintry weather. The only apprehension we should be having about praying for a snowstorm is that can be really dangerous for calving season, and of course that affects our farmers and ranchers, too. But cow-calf producers also need moisture for their pasture and rangeland to support their herds, so there is a bit of a catch-22 there.
In checking the U.S. Drought Monitor, it looks like Southeast South Dakota has experienced some lessening of its drought conditions. Make no mistake: The northern half of the Yankton area is still in a drought but the least serious level. Don’t get complacent, as drought can deepen quickly.
Below the Missouri River, though, Northeast Nebraska has joined much of the rest of the state in a moderate drought.
There doesn’t seem to be any real relief in sight. Sure, the climate predictions call for equal chances for at-, below-, and above-normal precipitation and temperature in the Yankton area, but the soil moisture outlooks predict continued drought development through at least the end of April. We will be squarely in spring planting season by then.
A local farmer was sharing at a recent Bible study about how easy it is to pull out tree stumps during this drought, because the dry dirt releases the roots without any resistance. He wasn’t happy, though. That, he said, is a bad sign when the soil is so dry that it’s no longer holding together. He wonders what this next growing season will hold if we don’t get at least one significant, school-closing, traffic-stopping snowstorm between now and planting.
Even if we are able to get some heavy, wet snows this spring, the deepening drought means that we have to get into a pattern of regular rain through the spring and summer in order to fully recover.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a severe, multi-year drought. Considering the level of drought that has gripped the Western half of the mainland U.S. for the past few years, our turn may have come. Are we ready? Do we remember how to weather a drought and come out on the other side, maybe a little worse for wear, but surviving?
I think it’s always important to have a contingency plan, no matter what. If you’re like most of humanity, though, this lack of precipitation may be catching you off guard. Don’t wait around much longer, hoping that it’ll get better. It’s time to dig out your record-keeping and prepare just in case.
We’ll see what this next month brings.
