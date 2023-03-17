BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are offering an environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) on March 29 at the Crossroads Convention Center, 100 Fourth St. S.W., in Huron.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program following at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:45 p.m.

