BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension will host a Pork Quality Assurance Plus Advisor Training Certification Day June 14 on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.
First-time and renewing Pork Quality Assurance Plus Advisors are invited to attend training on teaching version 5.0 of the PQA Plus certification program and performing site assessments. All current version 4.0 advisors expire in August 2022 and must recertify.
“As a certified PQA Plus Advisor, you will be able to facilitate PQA Plus certification for individuals working with swine through either face-to-face training or by granting access to an online course and exam,” said Ryan Samuel, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Science and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist. “PQA Plus Advisors will also learn to conduct on-farm site assessments including reviews of records, facilities, equipment, animal care and well-being practices.”
A certified PQA Plus Advisor is a veterinarian, an Extension specialist or an agricultural educator with a bachelor’s degree. Advisors could also be someone with the equivalent of a degree in animal science or a related field, and who has two years of recent, documentable swine production experience.
“New and recertifying advisors are strongly encouraged to register,” said Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator.
To register or ask questions, contact Ryan Samuel, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, at 605-688-5165 or Ryan.Samuel@sdstate.edu.
