BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension will host the 2023 Integrated Pest Management Field School from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. CDT on July 25 at the SDSU Volga Farm south of Volga.

The IPM Field School will include four sessions addressing soil health, insects, weeds and diseases, along with a climate presentation during the lunch hour. Connie Tande, SDSU Extension Plant Diagnostician, will be available between sessions to discuss plant samples, pest identification or other concerns.

