BROOKINGS — Field corn, sweet corn and specialty melon growers looking to learn more about identifying and managing common diseases in their crops are invited to attend the South Dakota State University Extension Corn and Melon Disease Workshop.

Kristine Lang, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist, and Madalyn Shires, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Specialist, will lead the field day and spotlight fungal diseases affecting corn and melons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.