PIERRE — Family farmers and ranchers from across South Dakota traveled to Pierre to visit with legislators about policy important to their farms, ranches, families, and rural communities during South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) Legislative Day, Feb. 7.
“This is the one day during session that Farmers Union is the focus,” explained Doug Sombke, SDFU President and fourth-generation Brown County farmer. “It provides family farmers and ranchers with the opportunity to discuss issues and share suggestions with our state’s policymakers. It is also a valuable opportunity to educate.”
The policy Sombke references is the policy members vote into place during the organization’s annual state convention. This grassroots policy serves as a guide for leadership and the lobbying efforts in Pierre and Washington, D.C.
To Sombke’s second point of education, in South Dakota, where agriculture is the state’s No. 1 industry, is there a need to educate legislators on ag issues?
“Yes,” said Oren Lesmeister, Parade rancher and District 28-A Legislator. “There are not many of us who serve as legislators, who actually earn our income from production agriculture. So, many policymakers need a better understanding of how decisions in Pierre actually impact the lives of farmers and ranchers.”
Dallis Basel, a Union Center rancher and SDFU board member agrees.
“Legislative day is an opportunity for legislators to get to know a person in agriculture; someone they can call or refer to if they have questions,” said Basel, who makes a point during the noon meal to sit with legislators he did not see in the Senate Ag Committee. “Legislators on the Senate Ag Committee probably know about agriculture. It’s the ones who are not on that committee that I try to get to know. And sharing a meal together, everyone is more relaxed – not so much in ‘legislator-mode.’”
Your personal story about life on your family’s farm or ranch and how influencers like the recent drought, packer concentration or healthcare costs impact you is what legislators want to hear, explains Lesmeister.
“Face-to-face conversations make a difference. As a legislator, visiting in person allows us to get more than the gist of the situation. We can ask questions and hear how decisions will actually impact the voter.”
Members had plenty of time to visit with legislators, during a luncheon hosted in the Capitol Rotunda by South Dakota Farmers Union.
“There’s just something about sharing a meal together that makes discussing tough issues a bit easier,” explained Karla Hofhenke, SDFU Executive Director. “Remember, we’re a family farmer and rancher organization. And if your family is like mine, most conversations take place around a meal.”
To learn more about how South Dakota Farmers Union supports family farmers, ranchers and rural communities, visit www.sdfu.org.
