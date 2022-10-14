New At The Library Oct 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 15, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Dewey Decimated” by Allison Brook• “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods• “Fall Guy” by Archer Mayor• “Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery• “In the Blood” by Jack Carr• “The Italian Ballerina” by Kristy Cambron• “Last Summer Boys” by Bill Rivers• “The Librarian Spy” by Madeline Martin• “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” by Ellen Marie Wiseman• “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood• “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille• “People Person” by Candice Carty-Williams• “The Rising Tide” by Ann Cleeves• “Thank You for Listening’ by Julia Whelan• “The Vicious Circle” by Katherine St. John• “The Viper” by J.R. Ward• “The Weight of Blood” by Tiffany D. Jackson• “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman———Nonfiction• “Solito” by Javier Zamora• “True” by Kostya Kennedy• “Unlocking the Keto Code” by Steven R. Gundry, MD• “Windows 11 for Dummies” by Andy Rathbone• “The Women’s Circle” by Anoushka FlorenceLARGE PRINT• “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting” by Sophie Irwin• “The Seamstress of New Orleans” by Diane C. McPhailYOUNG ADULT BOOKS Fiction• “The Ballad of Never After” by Stephanie Garber• “Displacement” by Kiki Hughes• “Grown” by Tiffany D. Jackson
• "Russian Roulette" by Anthoy Horowitz
• "A Scatter of Light" by Malinda Lo

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "Pug's Road Trip" by Kyla May
• "The Shape of Thunder" by Jasmine Warga
• "The Taken" by Inbali Iserles

———

Nonfiction
• "Ultimate Weather-Pedia" by Stephanie Warren Drimmer

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "Atlantis" Disney graphic novel
• "Beatrice Likes the Dark" by April Genevieve
• "Brother Bear" Disney graphic novel
• "Library" by Nikki Giovanni
• "May I Pet Your Dog?" by Stephanie Calmenson
• "Planes Fire and Rescue" Disney graphic novel
• "Santa in the City" by Tiffany D. Jackson
• "Soul" Disney graphic novel
• "Wonderful You" by Eric Carle

ADULT DVDs
• "1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story"
• "The Forgiven"
• "The Munsters"
• "Young Sheldon: the complete fifth season"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 