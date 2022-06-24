TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from Tabor, one from Yankton County, and two from Yankton.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Walter Rentsch gave the word of the day, “swank,” which means characterized by showy display of fashionably elegant. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways – Dynamic Leadership, Using Research, titled “Nephews.” Jana Lane gave a 5- to 7-minute impromptu speech titled “Czech Days.” Dan Klimisch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to unusual photos of people or animals. Walter Rentsch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Teresa Rentsch evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech, and Roy Wilcox evaluated Jana Lane’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Walter Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “swank” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Steve Hamilton who reported on the winners of the three parts of the meeting (prepared speeches, evaluation of speakers, and impromptu table topic responses).
• Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl for best table topic response.
• The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
• Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met Monday, June 20, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s and via Zoom. President, Kathy Quinlivan, called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance
Announcements: Linda Dobrovolny with the Yankton Community Library — tomorrow USD History Professor presenting on Pirates and costumes are welcome! Tonight, there is a circus performer at 6 p.m. July 15 – Canvas and Charcuterie. Check the website for all the activity listings! Paula Tacke with Mead Cultural Education Center — July 1 Feed your Mind with Doug Sall presenting on Max Copper collection, Tea at the Mead on July 10 (2-4 p.m.) — tickets online or at the museum for $10, Aug 5 Feed your mind with Larry Ness presenting on Bank Notes. Check out new summer hours.
Kathy Jorgensen, in period appropriate costume, provided information to the group on Gayville’s 150th celebration happening July 2-3, 2022. She talked about the history of the area and special events and activities that will be going on during the celebration.
The next meeting of Interchange will be noon Monday, June 27, at Minerva’s and will be Interchange’s Annual Meeting. Please RSVP for the event.
If you are interested in joining the group or attending as a guest, contact us at Interchange.Yankton@Yahoo.com.
KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form. Nancy Ryger served as organist ProTem.
Secretary Carol Frey announced that the annual report was ready to be sent in to Grand Chapter and asked members to review the contents to check for additions or corrections needed.
WM Koepp reminded the group that the annual Shrine Circus will be held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 24.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. Two birthdays and one wedding anniversary were noted.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Culvers for a no-host luncheon.
The chapter does not meet in July or August. The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty-five members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for the 19th annual “grilled burgers and hot dogs” potluck meeting on June 19 at 6:00PM in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Bloomfield, Elk Point, Menno, Mission Hill, Tyndall, Vermillion and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order and had everyone introduce themselves. Mike Roinstad said Chan Gurney Municipal Airport would once again hold an “Oshkosh Special” for flyers going to and from the EAA AirVenture Convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The YRAA voted to provide seed money for purchasing food for travelers stopping at Yankton’s airport.
\Mark Westerman talked about the Ray Fagen Memorial Air Show held at Granite Falls, Minnesota, on June 18. John Halsted talked about Roger Wilco Aviation Services and flying for Delta Airlines. Ray Ondell talked about flying as a state of South Dakota pilot for 25 years.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck set for Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
