Farming, logging and forestry were rated as the happiest, most meaningful, and least stressful by workers in these and 17 other occupations, according to an article in the Jan. 6, 2023, edition of the Washington Post. The author, Andrew Van Dam, drew on survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the DOL for the years 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2021.

The DOL data consisted of self-reported ratings by workers that were compiled from many thousands of voluntary responders for each of the four surveys reviewed by Van Dam. Agriculture ranked highest in happiness, meaning, and lowest in stress.

