There are people living in Yankton — and I am sure there are people all over the country — who are really naive.
My wife and I went for a drive recently on a beautiful day. What did we see? There were 15 to 20 young people playing basketball together and a group of children on playground equipment. Many people were gathered at bars in the county and bikers were riding in groups. These people are acting like everything is normal.
The medical community reports that up to 25% of victims with the coronavirus don’t show symptoms. That should scare the “H” out of you!
This is not the first time we have seen this type of activity in Yankton. WAKE UP PEOPLE! We would not be surprised to see hundreds if not thousands of people dying here in Yankton County! Folks, there are a great number of people, over 60, living in Yankton County and surrounding area. Also, there are many people, of all ages, with pre-existing conditions, who are most susceptible to the coronavirus.
PLEASE WAKE UP!
