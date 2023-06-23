New At The Library Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 24, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Body in the Web” by Katherine Hall Page• “The Collected Regrets of Clover” by Mikki Brammer• “Drowning” by T.J. Newman• “Fractal Noise” by Christopher Paolini• “Independence Square” by Martin Cruz Smith• “The Keeper of Stories” by Sally Page• “The King is Dead” by Walter Tevis• “The Fire Strike” by Mike Maden• “Near Miss” by Stuart Woods• “NYPD Red 7: The Murder Sorority” by Marshall Karp• “The Rescue” by T. Jefferson Parker• “Weapons of Opportunity” by Dale Brown———Nonfiction• “An Admiral Point” by Florence Hazrat• “Be the Bus” The Lost and Profound Wisdom of the Pigeon• “The Lost Sons of Omaha” by Joe Sexton• “Poetry as Insurgent Art” by Lawrence Ferlinghetti• “You Can’t Joke about That” by Kat Timpf• “You Sound Like a White Girl” by Julissa ArceLARGE PRINT• “By Her Own Design” by Piper Huguley• “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane• “With My Little Eye” by Joshilyn JacksonYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Beowulf” graphic novel by Gareth Hinds• “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor • “Live Your Best Lie” by Jessie Weaver• “Promise Boys” by Nick BrooksJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Momo Arashima Steals the Sword of the Wind” by Misa Sugiura• “Star Wars: Infinities” graphic novel series———Nonfiction• “Amphibians” by Rachel Seigel• “Birds of Prey” by Andrea Debbink• “Around the World in 80 Trees” by Ben Lerwill• “The NFL Encyclopedia” by Brendan Flynn• “Who Was Catherine the Great?” by Pam PollackEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “The Bored Book” by David Michael Slater• “Cooler Than Lemonade” by Harshita Jerath• “I Can Save the Earth” by Alison Inches• “A Not So Lonely Day” by Deborah November———Nonfiction• “Bruce Lee” by Maria Isabel Sánchez• “Nelson Mandela” by Maria Isabel SánchezADULT DVDs• “Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves”• “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”• “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”JUNIOR DVDs• “Paw Patrol: Space Pups” Bilingual edition———Curbside pickup is available! Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 