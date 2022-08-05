New At The Library Aug 5, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 6, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Beyond the Crushing Waves” by Lilly Mirren• “Dead Boyfriends” by David Housewright• “The Disinvited Guest” by Carol Goodman• “A Fatal Footnote” by Margaret Loudon• “For the Throne” by Hannah Whitten• “The Girl on Legare Street” by Karen White• “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood• “The Guests on South Battery” by Karen White• “A Hard Ticket Home” by David Housewright• “Hills of Wheat” by Sarah Price• “The House on Tradd Street” by Karen White• “Jelly’s Gold” by David Housewright• “Light Years from Home” by Mike Chen• “Madman on a Run” by David Housewright• “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover• “Murder in the Margins” by Margaret Loudon• “Pastures of Faith” by Sarah Price• “Pretty Girl Gone” by David Housewright• “The Strangers on Montagu Street” by Karen White• “The Walled Garden” by Robin Farrar Maass• “The War Girls” by V.S. Alexander———Nonfiction• “10 Minute Workouts for Seniors 60+” by Steve Donovan• “Prohibition in South Dakota” by Chuck Cecil• “Weaving Big on a Little Loom” by Fiona DalyLARGE PRINT• “The Butler” by Danielle Steel• “Invisible” by Danielle Steel• “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini YOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Alex Rider: Nightshade” by Anthony HorowitzJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Nixie Ness Cooking Star” by Claudia Mills• “Pug’s Sleepover” by Kyla May• “The Real True Friend” by Abby Hanlon• “Seeing Red” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Spill the Beans” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Tiny Tough” by Abby Hanlon• “Two Peas in a Pod” by Sarah Mlynowski• “Ver Vance Comics Star” by Claudia MillsNonfiction• “The Discovery of Germs” by Brandon TerrellEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Bluey: Goodnight, Fruit Bat”• “Families Can” by Dan Saks• “Odd Beasts” by Laura Gehl• “Pink is for Boys” by Robb Pearlman• “Stick and Stone” by Beth Ferry———Nonfiction• “Dorothy & Herbert” by Jackie Azúa Kramer• “What’s in Your Pocket?” by Heather L. × Post a comment as

Emoticons

[smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien]

Comment Text

Cancel
Post comment

×

Your comment has been submitted.

×

Report

Cancel
Report Abuse

×Reported

×There was a problem reporting this.

×

Watch this discussion.

Stop watching this discussion.

Watch this discussion

Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion

Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel
Start watching
Stop watching

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Log In

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Watch this discussion.
Stop watching this discussion. 