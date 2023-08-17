Interchange, Inc., met at noon Monday, Aug. 7, at YSD Administration Building. The meeting was hosted by Rita Wentworth, who introduced guest speaker Dr. Wayne Kindle, Superintendent of Yankton School District.
Dr. Kindle updated us on the new facility that will house Pre-K through Kindergarten. The name is “Trailhead,” where the journey begins, which will open in the fall of 2024. It is a state-of-the-art learning center and the only one of its kind in South Dakota! We were delighted to learn that Yankton High School has a 99% graduation rate. Of all districts in eastern South Dakota, Yankton is second only to Brandon … who does not have the free Pre-K Yankton offers.
Next meeting is noon, Aug. 14, at YSD Administration Building, 2410 W City Limits Rd., Yankton.
———
Interchange, Inc., met Aug. 14, 2023, at the YSD Administration Building for a regular meeting.
Gwen Steckler introduced Rebecca Meier, the new Director of the Contact Center. The Contact Center offers help in a myriad of areas including food, shelter, transportation (for job interview or for medical appointment), medication, help with utility costs, for those in need. It is the only local non-profit that offers help to all in need, in spite of demographics. In the first six months of this year, they gave 27 people lodging for 1-2 nights and have helped 192 families with food or other expenses! The Contact Center was first formed as the Community Resource office 48 years ago. They continue to update and innovate procedures. Beginning this month clients will do their own shopping for food, with guidance for nutritional needs. They are also assisted in learning to establish a budget. To volunteer go to their website or contact RSVP at United Way.
The next meeting is at noon at the YSD Administration Building on Aug. 21, 2023.
