WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D) have announced that they are accepting applications to the U.S. military academies for the class entering in the summer of 2021.
Students interested in attending a service academy must first obtain a nomination from a member of Congress. Thune and Johnson will make nominations to the Military Academy at West Point, the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
The service academies provide an excellent educational opportunity for a select number of young men and women each year. The deadline for submitting an application to both offices will be Nov. 13, 2020, with interviews in Sioux Falls and Rapid city to be held on Dec. 5. Interested individuals should contact Cathy Mendel in Thune’s office at 605-334-9596 and Chelsea Schull in Johnson’s office at 605-275-2868 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.