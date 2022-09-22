INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s with 13 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were no guests present.
Members gave the following announcements: Alli Davison of the Yankton School District invited us to the Yankton High School’s homecoming parade and football game on Friday, Sept. 23. Rose Hauger of the Yankton Area Arts Association invited us to the Mighty Mo Photo Show exhibit and reminded us to place our vote for the People’s Choice Award. Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Center announced that the Winter Hours are Monday-Saturday noon-4 p.m. There are new parking spaces on the south side of the building. The “Boys in Blue” GAR exhibit will open on Oct. 7. Dana Schmidt from the Yankton Community Library announced that this is “Banned Book Week” and they have a special display. The YCL is hosting an outdoor movie showing of “Buzz Lightyear” on Saturday, Sept. 24, and an indoor moving showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Sunday., Sept. 25.
Colleen Craig-Davis served as today’s hostess. She gave a presentation on the fun sport of Pickleball! The history, rules, and equipment for playing the game of Pickleball were explained, and the locations of some Pickleball courts in our area. Members cheered on some of our own as they learned to play Pickleball. We were amazed at how quickly they became proficient players!
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s with Alli Davison as hostess. Alli and Nicole Valnes, both from the Yankton School District, will be sharing features on the updated YSD website.
Members are reminded that they need to RSVP for the Oct. 10 evening social by Sept. 30.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Sept. 20, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Six officers answered roll call. Ten other members were present.
Minutes from the June meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Sandy Johnson, second by Helen Simpson.
Reports: Americanism — Chairman reported the topic for essays this year; “What Does Patriotism Mean to You?” Membership — Unit goal is 87; current membership is 82. Dictionaries — Martha Ausborn reported that 224 3rd graders will receive dictionaries which will be distributed in October. Cheers — Greetings have been sent during the month.
President Malena announced the district meeting in October will be held in Wakonda. She also mentioned that hours spent in support of veterans may be reported monthly. Special honor is given to those who care for veterans.
Old Business: President inquired as to whether the change in meeting date has been difficult for any members. No problems were reported.
Katie Hunhoff, representing South Dakota Magazine, introduced Bernie Hunhoff who presented the program featuring reports on these “good people in South Dakota.”
Sigurd Anderson served as State Attorney General and then as governor of South Dakota. His memory of presiding over an execution during his time as attorney general remained with him throughout his lifetime. Gladys Pyle was the first woman elected to the senate who did not follow her husband’s term. She also served as Secretary of State and stood as a candidate for governor in 1930. Ben Reifel was born on the Rosebud Reservation, attended SDSC, and became the first Lakota Sioux elected to congress. Arne Larson was a fervent collector of musical instruments and turned his extensive collection into the National Music Museum in Vermillion. Sidney Milburn operated Milburn Veterinary Clinic in Elk Point. He received his education in Alabama and established his practice in Elk Point upon learning that South Dakota was in need of veterinarians. His was the only African American family in Elk Point, and he and his wife Corinne became beloved members of the community. Clyde Ice traded two cars for an airplane in North Dakota and became a pilot and barnstormer. In 1948 he flew with a doctor during a snowstorm to a remote ranch in western South Dakota to bring a premature baby to Spearfish for treatment.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Oct. 18, 2022. Hostesses are Joyce List and Sandy Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.