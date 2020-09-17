Calvary Baptist Church will host a special Marriage Night simulcast event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Healthy marriages don’t happen by accident. They require work and dedication, but with the busyness of life and the pressures of culture, it’s easy to lose focus. What is marriage supposed to look like when those initial bursts of excitement give way to everyday life with all its complications? Laugh and learn with your spouse as you hear from marriage experts and discover how to honor God in your marriage.
Speakers include Matt and Lauren Chandler (“The Mingling of Souls”), Conway and Jada Edwards (“When Love’s in View”), Les and Leslie Parrott (“The Good Fight”) and comedian Michael Jr.
The cost will include a catered meal. The event will be held at Calvary, but an at-home option is available. Childcare will also be available at a fee per child with a maximum fee per family, but you must register for childcare through the church in advance.
For more information and details on how to register, contact the church at 605-665-5594. Registration deadline is Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.