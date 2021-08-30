BROOKINGS — The 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame will be inducting four individuals on Sunday, Sept. 5, during the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, South Dakota. In addition, three individuals will be welcomed into the 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are: Ree Reich, Butte County; Ardyce Elwood, Pennington County; Cindy Riley, Butte County; and Carole Curtis, Edmunds County. The inductees into the 2021 Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame are: Art and Audrey Kneen, Sanborn County and Tom Smith, Lawrence County.
A ceremony will be held in the Nordby Exhibit Hall (1060 Third St. SW) on the State Fair Grounds in Huron following the Performing Arts Troup performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. CDT. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees were unable to be recognized in a public ceremony during the 2020 State Fair. These individuals will also be recognized and welcomed into the hall of fame on Sunday, Sept. 5. The 2020 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees include: Patricia Casteel, Meade County; Calvin Finnesand, Roberts County; Mike Steiger, Dewey County; Patty Brunner, Pennington County; and Margaret Williams, Clay County.
The 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame commemorates the 4-H Centennial, which occurred in 2002. Each summer, individuals who have made significant contributions to county or state 4-H programming are honored through the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.