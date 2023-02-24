Brad Gibson is being honored as the February 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
A graduate of Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., Gibson earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in corrections. He has dedicated his career over the past 20 years to serving South Dakotans in need. He worked five years with Mike Durfee State Prison and 15 years at HSC, where he previously worked as a Youth Counselor and currently works as a Mental Health Associate. Gibson serves HSC’s Cedar 2 Intensive Treatment Unit, providing closer supervision for patients at higher risk.
Colleagues submitted nearly a dozen nominations praising Gibson’s many merits. Co-workers described him as being professional, dependable, kind, selfless, caring, hardworking, a great team member, and willing to go above and beyond. Gibson is known all across HSC for willingly taking initiative, lending a hand to others, and as a great mentor for new employees.
“My job is more enjoyable when Brad is working,” said one co-worker.
“Brad is calm and understanding of patients’ feelings,” another added.
Co-workers noted that Gibson provides a calming presence in stressful situations, always striving to keep his peers safe, and is very respectful toward patients. Gibson is also recognized for filling in for staff needing time off work, coming to work on his regularly scheduled days off, and his willingness to work overtime to support the needs of the hospital.
“Being around great co-workers and knowing that you can depend on them,” is what Gibson said was his favorite part of the job. “I especially enjoy being able to see the patients improve, be able to transfer to their home units, and later knowing they are doing well when seeing them in the hallways at HSC.”
Originally from Tyndall, Gibson continues living in his hometown. His family includes his two daughters Irelynn, age 13, and Emelynn, age 11, and his parents Gary and Linda Gibson, all of Tyndall. Brad is a dedicated sports fan, with the Oklahoma Sooners as his favorite college football team and the Las Vegas Raiders as his favorite pro football team. He also follows the Boston Red Sox, since his grandfather formerly played for that professional baseball team. Brad also enjoys Boston Terriers and French Bulldogs.
Congratulations to Brad Gibson for being named HSC’s February Employee of the Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.