Brad Gibson is being honored as the February 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.

A graduate of Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., Gibson earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in corrections. He has dedicated his career over the past 20 years to serving South Dakotans in need. He worked five years with Mike Durfee State Prison and 15 years at HSC, where he previously worked as a Youth Counselor and currently works as a Mental Health Associate. Gibson serves HSC’s Cedar 2 Intensive Treatment Unit, providing closer supervision for patients at higher risk.

