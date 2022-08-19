Dear Car Talk:

I just got a new-to-me 2017 Infiniti QX80 with about 57,000 miles. I asked the local Infiniti dealer to quote the recommended 60,000-mile service, and he came back with a $1,500 request. The Nissan dealer’s price was the same.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.