ELIZABETH SCHROEDER
MILWAUKEE — Elizabeth Schroeder, from Yankton, a senior, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Elizabeth is a graduate of Great Plains Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Founded in 1973, it is committed to preparing the next generation of ethical Christian leaders for service in nearly any career field across the world. The college is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience and in 2019 was named a national College of Distinction.
KYLE LINDQUIST
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of 306 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 President’s List. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
• Kyle Lindquist of Randolph, Neb.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY
BISMARCK, N.D. — Area residents are among 890 students named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (UMaryOnline):
• Logan Mahoney, Parkston
• Katie Hauser, Yankton
To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
