Here is one of my favorite poems, by Jane Kenyon, entitled “Otherwise.”
I got out of bed / on two strong legs. / It might have been / otherwise. I ate / cereal, sweet / milk, ripe, flawless / peach. It might / have been otherwise. / I took the dog uphill / to the birch wood. / All morning I did / the work I love. / At noon I lay down / with my mate. It might / have been otherwise. / We ate dinner together / at a table with silver / candlesticks. It might / have been otherwise. / I slept in a bed / in a room with paintings / on the walls, and / planned another day / just like this day. / But one day, I know / it will be otherwise.
Jane Kenyon died in April of 1995. She was 48 years old.
“Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.” The familiar words of Ash Wednesday, a reminder of our mortality.
I was visiting with a funeral director. He said they were keeping a body for a much later burial. He told of the work involved, how difficult it is to keep a body because “the body wants to return to the earth.”
I have two knees. My right knee is no longer original. The left one gets a tight wrap put around it every morning. The good doctor who replaced my right knee said that eventually I will need to do the same with my left knee. What this does, of course, is to remind me, in yet another way, of my mortality.
When I think of my own dying it is not so much with a sense of fear as with a feeling of great sadness. I have grown accustomed to this place, this world. I like living on this earth. My knees remind me it is temporary.
Remembering that we are dust is a sobering thing, but also a good thing. Our days are limited therefore we count the blessings of each one. Every day is a gift.
The 40 days of Lent come out of the 40 days that Jesus spent in a wilderness place, alone, hungry, questioning his identity. The tempter raises the question, “If you are the Son of God …” Inferring otherwise. It was hard, but Jesus discovered, in that wilderness place, that he was not alone, that his life had purpose, that he was God’s child.
Where can one find a good wilderness place these days? A place where we discover what is important, what is essential and good, and a place where we find out who we really are.
A friend will call for help, someone you love needs your attention, your child is in trouble, your health changes. All wilderness places, places you don’t want to go, places you didn’t ask for, but you are led there anyway, and there you discover who you really are. You find that you are not alone, for God is there too, and you are braver and wiser and have more faith than you ever imagined.
That wilderness place is also a place of grace. For there you learn that God will use you to do his work in this world and you will be a blessing. You will help the friend who calls. You will use whatever wealth you might have to do good. You will pay attention to the ones you love.
May this season of Lent be for you a kind of wilderness place, where you discover once again who you are, a child of God, with a purpose in God’s world.
Don’t let the mistakes you made, the wrongs you did yesterday, dictate what you are up to today. When you confess your sin, something happens. You are forgiven.
If we keep looking back, we are hampered in our work. Remember the old joke about the guy who comes to his doctor, holds up his hand, waves it about, and says, it hurts when I do that. The doctor says, well then don’t do that.
Jesus says, don’t keep looking back at who you were. Jesus says, don’t do that. Today, you are my disciple, and there is good work to do.
There was a long and hard rain, the town in the valley was under water. The citizens all gathered on a hillside overlooking their town. Someone pointed, said, look at that. There is hat going back and forth, back and forth in the water. What in the world is that? Someone asked, what day is it? Tuesday. Okay, then, that’s George down there, because he said that he was going to mow his lawn on Tuesday, come hell or high water.
Come hell or high water, there is work to do dear followers of Jesus. There are neighbors all around, some next door, some down the road, some in faraway places, some you will never meet, but you are needed. There is good work to be done. And know this, what you do matters. What you do with your life matters.
I have a CD by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on which there is this little exchange before a song. John Denver is getting ready to sing and play, and he says to the band members, “Is this practice?” One of the band members replies, “They’re all practice.”
Well, that kind of describes life. It’s all practice. There is no perfection in us, and there need not be, for in Jesus we are all perfected, so we can practice with faith and with joy, doing good in this world.
A man was exercising, working out, not a young guy either. He was asked what he thought he was doing. He said, “I plan to live forever,” then paused and said, “so far, so good.”
We are indeed God’s dusty people, but maybe you are not done yet, not ready for the ground just yet. You have some life left to live, some God work yet to do. So far, so good.
