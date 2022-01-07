New At The Library Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 8, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Afternoon at McBurger’s” graphic novel by Ana Galvañ• “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding• “Hello, Transcriber” by Hannah Morrissey• “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito• “I Am Not Who You Think I Am” by Eric Rickstad• “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens• “The Last Debutantes” by Georgie Blalock• “Nanny Dearest” by Flora Collins• “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin• “Sharpe’s Assassin” by Bernard Cornwell———Nonfiction• “The Age of AI” by Henry A. Kissinger• “Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts” by Laura Ingalls Wilder• “A Taste of Latin America” by Patricia Cartin• “Unguarded” by Scottie PippenAUDIOBOOKS• “Three Sisters” by Heather MorrisLARGE PRINT• “Dark Intercept” by Andrews and Wilson• “The Grub Rider” by James C. Work• “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles • “Mistletoe Miracles” by Jodi Thomas• “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout• “The Postmistress of Paris” by Meg Waite Clayton• “Slate Creek: Journey to the White Clouds” by Wallace J. SwensonYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “The Candlestone” by Bryan DavisJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Ben Y and the Ghost Machine” by K.A. Holt• “The Ghost of Juniper Creek” by Grace Gilmore• “Wandmaker” by Ed Masessa• “Willa of Dark Hollow” by Robert BeattyEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “I Love My Fur!” by Kelly Leigh Miller• “Off-Limits” by Helen Yoon———Nonfiction• “In My Life” by John Lennon and Paul McCartneyADULT DVD• “Cry Macho”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Media Consultant - Missouri Valley Shopper 14 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAn Eternal TalentA COVID HomecomingRichard HonnerBradley JonesRichard HonnerBradley JonesCounty ChangeRichard HonnerMarvin Huber Jr.Daily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (26)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (16)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (14)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.