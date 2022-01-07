Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 8, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Afternoon at McBurger’s” graphic novel by Ana Galvañ

• “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding

• “Hello, Transcriber” by Hannah Morrissey

• “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito

• “I Am Not Who You Think I Am” by Eric Rickstad

• “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens

• “The Last Debutantes” by Georgie Blalock

• “Nanny Dearest” by Flora Collins

• “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin

• “Sharpe’s Assassin” by Bernard Cornwell

———

Nonfiction

• “The Age of AI” by Henry A. Kissinger

• “Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts” by Laura Ingalls Wilder

• “A Taste of Latin America” by Patricia Cartin

• “Unguarded” by Scottie Pippen

AUDIOBOOKS

• “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris

LARGE PRINT

• “Dark Intercept” by Andrews and Wilson

• “The Grub Rider” by James C. Work

• “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

• “Mistletoe Miracles” by Jodi Thomas

• “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout

• “The Postmistress of Paris” by Meg Waite Clayton

• “Slate Creek: Journey to the White Clouds” by Wallace J. Swenson

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Candlestone” by Bryan Davis

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Ben Y and the Ghost Machine” by K.A. Holt

• “The Ghost of Juniper Creek” by Grace Gilmore

• “Wandmaker” by Ed Masessa

• “Willa of Dark Hollow” by Robert Beatty

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “I Love My Fur!” by Kelly Leigh Miller

• “Off-Limits” by Helen Yoon

———

Nonfiction

• “In My Life” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

ADULT DVD

• “Cry Macho”

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.