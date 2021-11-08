Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday October 30, 2021, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order and asked Walter Rentsch to give the invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on General Evaluator Roy Wilcox to present his program team of Steve Hamilton and Jana Lane as speech evaluators, Walter Rentsch as ah counter and vote counter, Kevin Buhl as timer, and Jeremy Skrenes as grammarian with the word of the day “Ravenous.” Buhl led the prepared speech portion of the meeting and introduced Vernon Arens who gave a brief biography of Edger Allan Poe followed by an interpretive Halloween reading and Teresa Rentsch who gave an Ice Breaker speech from the Pathways program. Following the speeches, table topics were led by Janis Stone, who presented a word use challenge to five members at large by asking them to give a 1-2-minute impromptu speech that incorporated three unrelated words. After table topics, Roy Wilcox led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Vernon Arens and Jana Lane to evaluate Teresa Rentsch. Wilcox asked for a grammarian’s report from Jeremy Skrenes and an ah counter’s report from Walter Rentsch and then presented his evaluation of the program team and the meeting in general. Toastmaster Buhl called on Iesley Stone to give the joke of the day and then announced the following winners: Iesley Stone for best table topics’ response, Jana Lane for best evaluator, and Vernon Arens for best speaker. Club President Jeremy Skrenes conducted a short business meeting and then adjourned the meeting
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
