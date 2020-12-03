Most days when Vivian and I walk to our mailbox we get this newspaper you are reading and maybe a letter or two asking for financial help. Then comes December. Each journey to the mailbox is filled with expectation. Who might we hear from today? The first one came the last week in November, the second came on the last day of November. A few years ago, Vivian and I received a Christmas card on January 7.
But no matter when. What a joy. This annual exchange of news and pictures is one of the gifts of the Christmas season, giving evidence that we can still write in full sentences. We get to hear about a baby born, a trip taken, a new place reached in the journey called life. And we hear of old friends who have left, giving us opportunity to remember and to weep.
There are photos of sleeping or confused new born babies, old classmates surrounded by grandchildren, families at the beach or sitting at a picnic bench, weddings, family reunions, and graduations.
Perhaps best of all, the cards and letters remind us that we are remembered and loved.
I share with you one Christmas letter received a few years ago.
To My Christian Friends - my sisters and brothers in humanity,
The day of the Holy Birth of Christ is approaching. It is truly a day of celebration for all those who believe in His message – Christians, Muslims and many other religions. His Birth heralded an era of understanding, tolerance, love and forgiveness. Understanding achieves tolerance, tolerance breeds love, and love leads to forgiveness.
May the teaching of Jesus Christ be incarnated in our present life so that understanding, tolerance, love and forgiveness prevail in our treatment of our fellow human beings to eradicate wars, destruction, poverty, and above all, greed. Greed is the cause of all man-made disasters on our cherished Earth.
Let us pray together and hope for the best in this Holy Season.
My family and I wish you and all your loved ones A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR. May all your Dreams and Hopes be fulfilled.
God bless you all.
The letter is from Adnan, who is married to Faye, who is a child of South Dakota. They live on the small island nation of Bahrain, connected by a 16 mile causeway to Saudi Arabia.
Adnan is Palestinian and a Muslim, a follower of Islam. I know very little about Islam or what it means to be a Muslim. But I am learning.
I am learning that Islam teaches that there is one God, the same God I believe in, the God of Abraham and Moses and Jesus. Since God is one and cannot be divided, there is no Trinity. I am learning that Islam teaches that Jesus is a great prophet of God, as great as Muhammad, but Jesus is not God’s son, was not crucified, did not die, but ascended into heaven.
I am learning that Muslims focus on daily worship, ethics and action. I recently read a quote from the prophet Muhammad, that “if you see an evil, correct it with your hands. If you cannot, then with your tongue, and if you cannot do even that, then with your heart.”
I am learning that Muslims are to “devote themselves to God with complete devotion” and are to love for the neighbor what one loves for oneself.
I am a Christian. I believe there is one God, the God of Abraham and Moses and Jesus, who comes to us in three persons, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. I believe Jesus is God’s son, who went about doing good and telling us of God’s love. I believe Jesus was killed on a cross, and raised up by God from death to life. I believe that in Jesus there is forgiveness of our sins and the promise of heaven. I believe that Jesus wants us to love God above all and to take care of our neighbors.
Muslim and Christian. There are differences, for sure. But there is a bond between us; love for God and love for the neighbor.
When those who do terrible things to God’s creation and to God’s children say they are Christian or claim to be Muslim, they both lie. The truth is spoken for both the Christian and the Muslim when the Apostle John writes, “Those who say, ‘I love God,’ and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen.” I John 4:20
I am learning about Adnan’s faith. This I already know . . . we are friends. I wanted you to meet him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.