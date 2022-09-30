New At The Library Sep 30, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 1, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “As Long as I have You” by Bella Andre• “The Blame Game” by Sandie Jones• “Blow Back” by James Patterson• “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King• “The Girl from Guernica” by Karen Robards• “Hard Road to Vengeance” by William W. Johnstone• “Haven” by Emma Donoghue• “Honey and Spice” by Bolu Babalola• “The House of Fortune” by Jessie Burton• “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” by Angie Cruz• “If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery• “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover• “The Midcoast” by Adam White• “Mika in Real Life” by Emiko Jean• “On Rotation” by Shirlene Obuobi• “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen• “The Poet’s House” by Jean Thompson• “Reluctant Immortals” by Gwendolyn Kiste• “A Song of Comfortable Chairs” by Alenander McCall Smith• “These Impossible Things” by Salma El-Wardany———Nonfiction• “Democracy’s Data” by Dan Bouk• “Nazis on the Potomac” by Robert K. Sutton• “Someone Knows” by Christine Mager WevikAUDIOBOOKS• “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci• “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin HilderbrandLARGE PRINT• “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel• “The Measure” by Nikki ErlickYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Crave” by Tracy Wolff• “Crush” by Tracy Wolff• “Enoch’s Ghost” by Bryan Davis• “Family of Liars” by E. Lockhart
• "Icebreaker" by A.L. Graziadei

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "Operation Sisterhood" by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich
• "Shona Finds her Voice" by Liz Kessler
• "Sparrow" by Brian Kindall

———

Nonfiction
• "Just a Girl" by Lia Levi
• "Maria Tallchief" by Christine Day
• "Sally Ride" by Atia Abawi

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Berenstain Bears' big Halloween Party" by Mike Berenstain
• "Keepunumuk" by Danielle Greendeer
• "Let's be Thankful" a Paw Patrol board book
• "A Little Book about Sharing" by Duke Stebbins
• "Thanks for Nothing!" by Ryan T. Higgins
• "We Give Thanks" by Sergio Ruzzier

———

Nonfiction
• "Fall Down Seven Times, Stand Up Eight" by Jen Bryant
• "Flying Free" by Karyn Parsons

ADULT DVDs
• "Cobra Kai" Season 4
• "Dakota"
• "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
• "Tremors"
• "Vivo"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 