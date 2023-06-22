TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls and one from Irene.
Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Jeremy Skrenes gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Janice Stone gave the word of the day, “playful,” which means fun loving or joyful. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Live Your Passion.” Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions beginning with “What I’ve learned” at various ages. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Vernon Arens evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Janice Stone who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Janice Stone who reported on use of the word of the day “playful” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Kevin Buhl tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Vernon Arens for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
