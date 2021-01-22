New at the Yankton Community Library this week: 1/23/2021
ADULT BOOKS
• “Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19,” edited by Jennifer Haupt, nonfiction
• “Garfield Goes Hog Wild: His 70th Book” by Jim Davis, nonfiction
• “All The Colors of Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz, fiction
• “Betrayal in Time” by Julie McElwain, fiction
• “The Devil’s Bones” by Carolyn Haines, fiction
• “The Girl From Widow Hills” by Megan Miranda, fiction
• “The Harpy” by Megan Hunter, fiction
• “His Pretend Amis Bride” by Rachel J. Good, fiction
• “His Unexpected Amish Twins” by Rachel J. Good, fiction
• “The House on Fripp Island” by Rebecca Kauffman, fiction
• “The Last Day” by Andrew Hunter Murray, fiction
• “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel, fiction
• “The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher, fiction
• “The Yield” by Tara June Winch, fiction
———
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Rebel Rose” by Emma Theriault, fiction
———
EASY READING BOOKS
• “The Barnabus Project” by The Fan Brothers, fiction
• “Yasmin the Soccer Star” by Saadia Faruqi, fiction
• “Yasmin the Writer” by Saadia Faruqi, fiction
———
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “I Am Jax, Protector of The Ranch” by Catherine Stier, fiction
———
ADULT DVD’s
• “Then Came You,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
