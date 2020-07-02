Bud Becker Memorial Flight Training Scholarship
The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for the Bud Becker Memorial Flight Training Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship was established in 2014 by the Becker Family in memory of Roman “Bud” Becker. The scholarship is one method the Becker Family is using to carry on Bud’s legacy by promoting general aviation in the Yankton Regional Area. Bud soloed on his 16th birthday, earned his private pilot certificate on his 17th birthday, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on April 26, 2013, after having flown 70 years, and “went west” on July 28, 2013, at age 87. Hartington Airport was renamed “Bud Becker Field” on Aug. 23, 2009, in his honor. Bud was a man who had a lifelong passion for aviation, an enduring commitment to his hometown and the airport he worked tirelessly to develop, and immense pride and love for his nine children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Past winners of the scholarship came from Beresford, Creighton, Hartington, Wynot and Yankton.
The YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. The scholarship will be given a “wannabe student” pilot or student pilot.
The deadline for submitting an application for the scholarship is July 20. The application for the Bud Becker Memorial Scholarship can be requested from Steve Hamilton, 303 Golf Lane, Yankton, SD 57078-1727; or email skyhawk43v@gmail.com or call 605-665-8448.
YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship
The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for the YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship. The $750 scholarship was established in 2005 and is one way the YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. The YRAA has 98 members from several towns in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The scholarship will be given a “wannabe student” pilot or student pilot. Past winners have come from Beresford, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Elk Point, Hartington, Laurel, Vermillion, Wynot and Yankton.
The deadline for submitting an application for the scholarship is July 20.
The application form for the YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship can be requested from Steve Hamilton, 303 Golf Lane, Yankton, SD 57078-1727; or email skyhawk43v@gmail.com or call 605-665-8448.
