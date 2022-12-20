TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 a.m. for a Zoom meeting due to blizzard conditions. Six people joined the meeting from Yankton, one from Tabor, one from South Padre, Texas, and one from Sioux Falls.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Pat Acklie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “momentous,” which means having great or lasting importance. Steve Hamilton gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Animal Crackers” with the objective to use visual aids. Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to Christmas related topics. Jana Lane was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Kevin Buhl evaluated Steve Hamilton’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “momentous” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Walter Rentsch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jeremy Skrenes tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Pat Acklie-Roth who was joke master.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Steve Hamilton for best speaker, Kevin Buhl for best evaluator, and Pat Acklie-Roth for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
