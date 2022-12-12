PIERRE — Seventeen South Dakota school districts will receive over $3 million in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment Grants to implement emerging technology and modern equipment in CTE programs.
“The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing career opportunities in their backyards,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “They are taking their CTE programs to the cutting-edge, helping students master industry standards, learn from employers in their local communities, and develop skills for high-demand, high-wage fields in South Dakota.”
Area recipients include:
• Bon Homme, $193,500 — Bon Homme will purchase industrial welding and CNC equipment to augment their current Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program. This equipment will significantly expand opportunities and develop necessary skills for the modern workplace.
Industry and Postsecondary Partners: Tyndall Development, Inc., P&M Steel Company, Dave’s Welding and Repair, Rodale Institute, Hometown Floral and Gifts, A-OX Welding Supply, GT Repair and Autobody
• Parker, $121,569 — Parker’s Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program will use augmented reality welding simulators to help students learn the fundamentals of welding and ag metal fabrication. This realistic new technology will allow students to safely build confidence as they develop skills.
Industry and Postsecondary Partners: A-OX Welding Supply
• Platte-Geddes, $200,046 — The addition of a Switch Vehicles program will allow Platte-Geddes students the opportunity to learn about electricity, renewable energy, and other advanced technologies in the field of electric vehicles.
Industry and Postsecondary Partners: Trail-Eze, C&D Electric
These grants are funded with federal dollars available to the Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).
