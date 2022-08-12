Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 13, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All in Good Time” by Linda Byler
• “The Apple Creek Announcement” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
• “Ashton Hall” by Lauren Belfer
• “Beyond the Desert Sands” by Tracie Peterson
• “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz
• “A Calm & Normal Heart” by Chelsea T. Hicks
• “Chrysalis” by Lincoln Child
• “Confess” by Colleen Hoover
• “Doctor Who: Myths & Legends” by Richard Dinnick
• “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
• “Kaleidoscope” by Cecily Wong
• “The Local” by Joey Hartstone
• “Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra
• “The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay
• “The Pirate Planet” a Doctor Who story by Douglas Adams
• “Things We Do in the Dark” by Jennifer Hiller
• “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
• “Three Miles Down” by Harry Turtledove
• “Tom Clancy Zero Hour” by Don Bentley
• “The Work Wife” by Alison B. Hart
Nonfiction
• “Cults” by Max Cutler
• “Direct Stone Sculpture” by Milt Liebson
• “Dirtbag Massachusetts: A Confessional” by Isaac Fitzgerald
• “Good Arguments” by Bo Seo
• “Log Cabin Improv” by Mary M. Hogan
LARGE PRINT
• “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel
• “Suspects” by Danielle Steel
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Heavy Dose of Allison Tandy” by Jeff Bishop
• “The Lake” by Natasha Preston
• “Marvel Zombies: Vol. 1 & 2” graphic novels by Robert Kirkman
• “The Other Merlin” by Robyn Schneider
• “Where the Road Leads Us” by Robin Reul
Nonfiction
• “Other Boys” graphic novel by Damian Alexander
• “Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)” by Eliot Schrefer
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Abby in Wonderland” by Sarah Mlynowski
• “Battle of the Bodkins” by Lincoln Peirce
• “Boogie Bass Sign Language Star” by Claudia Mills
• “Dory Dory Black Sheep” by Abby Hanlon
• “Head in the Clouds” by Abby Hanlon
• “Lucy Lopez Coding Star” by Claudia Mills
• “The Mysterious Moonstone” by Eric Luper
Nonfiction
• “Build it! Dinosaurs” by Jennifer Kemmeter
• “Vaccines: a graphic history” by Paige V. Polinsky
• “X-Rays: a graphic history” by Rachel L. Thomas
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Hello, New Friend!” by Patty Michaels
• “I’m Not Just a Scribble…” by Diane Alber
• “Is Was” by Deborah Freedman
• “Library Mouse” by Daniel Kirk
• “¡Me han invitado a una fiesta!” por Mo Willems
• “¡Vamos a dar una Vuelta!” por Mo Willems
• “You Are a Reader! You Are a Writer!” by April Jones Prince
Nonfiction
• “A is for Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation” by Ellen Heck
• “The Secret Life of the Sea Otter” by Laurence Pringle
ADULT DVDs
• “The Beatles: Get Back”
• “Sailor Moon R”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “CoComelon: Family Jams”
• “CoComelon: Learn and Play With JJ”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
