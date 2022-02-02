PIERRE — South Dakota artists, arts organizations and other nonprofit groups are invited to seek grant support from the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) to assist in funding arts projects and programs in fiscal year 2023. The online grant application system is open now. The application deadline is March 1, 2022.
Applicants should begin the process by visiting the SDAC’s Applicant Portal to review the Guide to Grants, eligibility requirements, granting criteria and the application procedure.
SDAC staff will be available to assist in the development of grant proposals for artists and nonprofit organizations through a series of virtual chats, a dedicated Facebook group for Q&A, or one-on-one consultation with staff members. Applicants may contact the South Dakota Arts Council by calling 605-773-3301 or by emailing sdac@state.sd.us with questions any time.
The March 1 grant deadline is for projects occurring July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. Applications are available at www.artscouncil.sd.gov and must be submitted online through the South Dakota Arts Council’s online grants system. Hard-copy applications submitted through the mail will not be accepted, with the exception of Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grants.
The Arts Council, a state agency organized under the South Dakota Department of Tourism, provides grants and services to artists, arts institutions, schools and other nonprofit organizations throughout the state with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and a portion of the state’s Tourism Promotion Tax. The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The Department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.
