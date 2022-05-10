CHADRON, Neb. — Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates received bachelor’s degrees and 65 graduate students received master’s degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center on Saturday. Dr. Paul D. Turman, Nebraska State College System Chancellor, was the commencement speaker.
• Penny Reynolds of Niobrara, Neb., BS in Education
• Thea Rosberg of Wausa, Neb., Cum Laude Bachelor of Science
• McKinna Faulkenberry of Randolph, Neb., Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Science
Sixty-five Chadron State College graduate students received master’s degrees in the Chicoine Center Saturday. A recording of speakers at the event will be available on CSC’s YouTube Channel.
Swaranga Fernando of Colombo, Sri Lanka, offered the opening moment of reflection, and Estabon Bozeman of Inglewood, California, offered the closing moment of reflection.
• Andrew Jensen of Wakonda, graduated with a Master of Arts in Education.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
