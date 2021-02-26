While we keenly enjoy hosting recycling drives and reducing litter, the third and eponymous pillar of our mission statement is all about finding new ways to Keep Yankton Beautiful. From the Westside Park fountain to the multi-level drinking fountains for man and his best friend throughout the city parks, our contributions to the community are all around town.
The inspiration for our latest beautification project came from Clark and Agnes Eide, previous residents and enduring Yankton enthusiasts. The KYB planning process began last year just as the Coronavirus pandemic began to affect our community, rendering the need for a new outdoor feature timelier than ever. Fortunately for us all, Yankton boasts abundant green spaces and parks — we just had to pick one!
For this latest project, we chose the Marne Creek West Greenway, more commonly referred to as the dog park or the community garden. This location manages to merge three increasingly appealing out-of-doors activities—with an unprecedented number of furry friends finding forever homes in the last year, the dog park has naturally become more populous than ever before. After those touchy months of food uncertainty, a resurgence in gardening and sustainability surfaced and brought newfound traffic to the community plots. Lastly, with the outdoors being the safest option for recreation, coupled with a new trail system along West City Limits Road, we felt the Marne Creek West Greenway was the ideal location for our project.
Designed by Laura Westergaard of NatureScaping, this feature will include a concrete patio just off the WCL trail system and to the south of the park entrance. Bordered by stone outcropping and Autumn Blaze pear trees, the patio will be flanked by drought-resistant plants: daylilies, dwarf blue spruce, salvia, ninebark, and decorative feather reed grass. Created as a space of respite and relaxation, the patio will also include a bench for all patrons of the dog park, gardens, and trail systems to rest and revel in their surroundings. Lastly, it could not possibly be a KYB project without a trash receptable. Keeping our city clean is one of our favorite ways to Keep Yankton Beautiful!
Slated for completion in May of this year, we look forward to our feature welcoming all visitors to the Marne Creek West Greenway. As usual, this project would not be possible without the support of community members, local businesses, and friends of KYB. For their contribution to the project and their fervor for the KYB mission, we are grateful for the support of the Eide family whose donation helped secure the bench and trash receptacle. Funding from Explorers Credit Union ensured the concrete and the curbing for this project, and the generosity of Hydro helped cover the costs of the landscaping and plants. Further gratitude goes to Eric Ambroson of Planning & Development District III for donating his time and talent to create a beautifully accurate virtual portrayal of our intended project. Lastly, we have the City of Yankton to thank for their collaborative spirit, the new sign for this feature, and their continued maintenance of KYB beautification projects throughout town, from watering the trees we plant to supplying water for our fountains, and so much more! Together, we Keep Yankton Beautiful.
Interested in getting involved? Become a KYB board member or learn more about volunteer opportunities by contacting Sarah at 605-689-1600 or email info@keepyanktonbeautiful.org.
