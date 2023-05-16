TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls and one from rural Yankton.
Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “royal,” which means of superior size, magnitude, or quality. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Creating a Podcast” from the Dynamic Leadership Pathway (Level 4). Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions such as, you know you are from South Dakota if … Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Vernon Arens evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “royal” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Janice Stone who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Vernon Arens for best evaluator, and himself for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with seven people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and one person participating in the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Jeremy Skrenes gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Pat Acklie-Roth who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “florescence,” which means a state or period of flourishing. Jana Lane gave a 6- to 8-minute speech titled “Winging It,” which was a fascinating speech about all aspects of chicken eggs. Kevin Buhl conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions such as, if you were a breed of dog — what would you be, or what’s the best or worst prank played on you. Walter Rentsch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Jana Lane’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Teresa Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “florescence” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Vernon Arens who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jeremy Skrenes tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke masters Jana Lane and Pat Acklie-Roth.
Toastmaster Pat Acklie-Roth presented virtual trophies to Jana Lane for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and Walt Rentsch for best table topic response.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at Yankton Elks Lodge at noon May 8, 2023, with 14 members present.
President Dana Schmidt called the meeting to order and lead the group in the pledge of allegiance.
Dana introduced her guest, Sheila Steffen from Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Systems of Care.
Announcements: Paula Tacke gave an update on events at the Mead Museum including the Heritage Park fundraiser raffle with the drawing and tours 6/4 from noon-4 p.m. Melanie Ryken, Yankton Public Schools, reported the recommended name of the new early learning facility will be presented at the School Board’s 5/8 meeting. Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, reminded everyone of the Avera Race Against Cancer 5/13 — see AveraRace.org for more information. Dana reported Mount Marty University Interchange scholarship applications are due 6/1. The Interchange Annual meeting is scheduled for 6/19 at noon. An evening event is being planned for 6/26 instead of the noon meeting that day.
Hostess Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Southeast CASA, gave an update including her upcoming retirement at the end of May. Sherri introduced Lori Cowman, Assistant Director of Planning and Development District III. Lori gave an overview on the many services provided since its inception 50 years ago. The 12 staff serve a 15-county area. Counties, cities, towns and 3 tribes pay dues as members to receive support and services for grants and funding of economic development, recreational, social services, public safety, housing, infrastructure, and GIS mapping. The Small Business Development Center provides business support including free 1:1 business counseling, and a revolving loan fund, which has provided $8 million in low interest loans since 1982.
The next meeting will be held Monday 5/15/23 at noon at Yankton Elk’s Lodge and on Zoom. Hostess is Lois Varvel and the speaker will be Lexi Fokken Erikson, owner of Trykket Flowers and Floral Preservation in Sioux Falls.
Guests and new members are welcome — for more information, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
