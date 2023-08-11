BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce several recipients of 4-H state-level scholarships.
Youth with at least five years of active membership in 4-H, current high school seniors, or those enrolled at SDSU are eligible to apply for the scholarships. These scholarships are funded through donors and SDSU Extension’s 4-H program.
Seven different scholarship opportunities are awarded based on scholarship-specific criteria – such as what area of study students intend to pursue – plus a mix of academic achievement, 4-H project involvement, community service and leadership, character and financial need.
Area winners included:
• Sokota Scholarships (6 awards, $1,750 each)
— Kacy Goehring, Hutchinson County. Goehring graduated from Parkston High School and plans to attend SDSU this fall to major in animal science with a minor in agricultural business. Goehring’s 4-H experiences have helped her teach other 4-H members skills in the horse and goat projects. Goehring also served as a youth member on the State 4-H Goat Committee and State 4-H Horse Committee.
— Ashlynn Smith, Union County. Smith graduated from Alcester-Hudson High School and will attend SDSU this fall to major in agronomy with minors in precision agriculture and agricultural business. Smith’s career goals are to work for or own a seed company. Smith learned many important skills in 4-H, including leadership, social and teamwork. Her favorite 4-H activity is showing livestock, including pigs, rabbits and cattle.
Scholarship applications are due to the State 4-H Office each year at the beginning of April. Application instructions are available online at extension.sdstate.edu under the “Events & Opportunities” drop-down menu in the 4-H tab.
The state 4-H shooting sports committee awards six scholarships to youth in the shooting sports program. These scholarships are funded through entrance fees paid at the shooting sports state match. A group of volunteers reviewed the applicants and selected their top candidates.
— Ashlynn Smith ($500) – Smith graduated from Alcester-Hudson High School and will attend SDSU this fall to major in agronomy and minor in precision agriculture and agricultural business. Smith has been involved in 4-H shooting sports for seven years and has participated in all nine shooting disciplines offered by her 4-H club. She finished in eighth place at state for .22 pistol in 2022. Smith was selected as an alternate for the 4-H National Shooting Sports in .22 pistol. Smith plans to volunteer for her club to help new members learn proper form and safety in the shooting sports program.
For more information about South Dakota 4-H Shooting Sports, contact John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Field Specialist, at 605-688-5575 or John.Keimig@sdstate.edu.
