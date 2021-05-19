Jason Kralicek grew up in Yankton and has worked in various roles for HSC for nearly a decade. He began his career at HSC in 2002. This month Kralicek is being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month.
These days he works in the Central Staffing Office with an official title of Scheduling Coordinator II. The folks who nominated Kralicek describe his work with great enthusiasm.
“He has great knowledge and rapport of all the staff who work out here, he works hard to get as many gaps filled as possible with great success,” is how one coworker describes Kralicek’s job performance.
“Jason ALWAYS goes above and beyond when he is on duty,” reads another nomination form.
He’s not only a hard worker, but also an innovative one.
“What I appreciate most is Jason’s problem-solving abilities,” wrote a fellow employee.
It’s no wonder Jason was chosen as this month’s honoree, but he had a different career path in mind when he was growing up. “As a child when asked what I wanted to be I would say a banker. When asked why, I would say because they have all the money,” Kralicek says.
That’s a fun fact that shows his sense of humor, and while bankers don’t get to keep all that money, Jason does get to keep the honor of HSC’s Employee of the Month for May 2021.
Jason’s wife, Rachel, is also part of the HSC team working as a Mental Health Aide.
Congratulations to Jason on this month’s recognition of a job well done.
