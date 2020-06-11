In 1949, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein produced a musical for Broadway entitled “South Pacific,” based on the book “Tales of the South Pacific” by James Michener. It was a big hit and a successful movie followed in 1958.
But “South Pacific” almost didn’t make it to Broadway because of one song. That song is sung by the character Lieutenant Cable and is preceded by a line saying racism is “not born in you! It happens after you’re born …”
You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear. You’ve got to be taught from year to year. It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made and people whose skin is a diff’rent shade. You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late before you are six or seven or eight to hate all the people your relatives hate. You’ve got to be carefully taught.
“You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” was subject to widespread criticism, judged by some to be too controversial or inappropriate for the musical stage. One legislator said that the song justified interracial marriage and was a threat to the American way of life. In other words, this particular gentleman proved the truth of the song. Rogers and Hammerstein said the song stays in.
Prejudice: “A preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.”
Prejudice: A condition that is found in all of us.
I have forgotten large chunks of my life. But there are moments that are still vivid, events of long ago that do not seem so long ago, events even from my childhood. I remember the fire that burned down our barn in North Dakota when I was ten. I remember hitting our mailbox just after getting my driver’s license. I remember where I was when I first heard the Everly Brothers sing “Bye Bye Love.”
And I remember sitting in the back seat of a car with my aunt and uncle and hearing my aunt — my very conservative, Norwegian, Christian aunt — turn to me and speak of another human being as an “n word.” Still makes me sad.
We confess Jesus as our Savior. He is also our Rabbi, our teacher. He came into this world because something is wrong with us. He came to open our eyes to see that truth, to teach us, and to give us the courage to work to fix it. It is what teachers do. If, as the song says, we can be taught to hate and to fear, then it must be true that we can be taught to be brave and to love.
Faith and love are not simply matters of the heart, but also of the mind and the will. We look inside ourselves, see who we are, see the truth of us. And then we strive to do better, to be intentional about our speaking and our doing.
We can be taught to be kind, to speak with respect, to treat others in the way we wish to be treated. We can be taught to see others as having feelings, as being afraid, as wanting to be loved.
And we can teach our children to do the same.
It begins with the truth that we are all created in the image of God, that we are all God’s children. No one is less.
