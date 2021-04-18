Earth Day books for Children; various authors, various prices
———
Everything has its place.
That's what you're told when it's time to straighten up your room: everything has a place where it belongs, so put it there — especially if it's trash. Then read more about recycling, Earth-friendliness, and nature in these great Earth Day books for kids...
First, "Headstrong Hallie! The Story of Hallie Morse Daggett, the First Female 'Fire Guard'" by Aimee Bissonette, illustrated by David Hohn is part biography, part history, part ecology. It's the true story of Hallie Daggett, who dedicated her life to protecting nature and who became the first woman to work with the U.S. Forest Service. But don't stop there: kids who love trees will also want to look for "Summer Of the Tree Farm" by Gloria Whelan, illustrated by Kirbi Fagan, the exciting tale of a group of boys who go to work for the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Both of these books from Sleeping Bear Press are great read-alouds for kids ages 4 to 8.
You know how much fun it is to grow something and you know what it's like to fall in love with gardening, so why not put the two together in "What's Inside a Flower?" by Rachel Ignotofsky (Crown). Not only will this book teach kids about plants in easy-to-understand language, but children will also learn about creatures that live in and near the soil, and how a plant makes a flower. This is a great teaching tool, perfect for 5-to-8-year-old gardeners and future young scientists.
For the slightly older child (7-to-10-year-olds), "Our World Out of Balance" by Andrea Minoglio and Laura Fanelli (Blue Dot) is a great overview of climate change, written in small bites that invite browsing. This book also helps kids who want to do something, by offering ideas for action. For fun, instructional activities, look for "The Extraordinary Book That Eats Itself" by Susan Hayes and Penny Arlon, illustrated by Pintachan (Earthaware Kids). It's a book that's meant to be torn apart, cut in pieces, written on, purposefully destroyed, and used to help 9-to-12-year-olds become a whole lot Greener.
Middle-schoolers will be happy reading "Kids Vs. Plastic" from National Geographic Kids this Earth Day because it helps them identify where plastics go when they're not recycled, why they can be harmful, and what can be done. Bonus: tons of full-color pictures and information that may send them looking for more to learn.
And finally, for the 12-and-up reader who wants to see a different side of environmentalism, "Earth Squad: 50 People Who are Saving the Planet" by Alexandra Zissu, illustrated by Nhung Le (RP Kids) is a book they'll treasure. It's filled with mini-bios of people who've done brave, focused, smart things to help the planet and the people on it, and people who practice their activism through politics, business, the arts, and quiet efforts.
If you'd like more suggestions for any budding ecologist ages 3 and up, check with your favorite librarian or bookseller. They'll know exactly what should have a place on your child's bookshelf.
