WATERTOWN — Michael Cartney, Lake Area Technical College president, announces the current President’s List.
The President’s List is a list of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program.
The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
• Jillian Kotalik, Yankton
BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. A total of 817 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. Students are listed by hometown or current place of residence. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk (*).
BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. A total of 151 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours. Students are listed by hometown or current place of residence. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk (*).
Area students include:
• FULL-TIME — Taylor Akre*, Parkston; Abigail Bertram, Parkston; Tjaden Fisher*, Centerville; Randi Grussing*, Platte; Brooklyn Kirsch, Vermillion; Karly Marx, Elk Point; Jacob McKibbin, Marion; Morgan Mehlhaf, Viborg; Jay Munger*, Vermillion; Isabel Nachtigal, Platte; Jaiden Olson, Chancellor; Tavia Podhradsky*, Wagner; Susan Roth, Parkston; Joshua Vaith*, Scotland Elyssa Walloch, Scotland
• PART-TIME — Brianna Voigt*, Avon
REID DUTROW
Recently, Reid Dutrow, was honored as the recipient of the Curtis Marvin Hohn Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Reid recognizing him for his academic excellence and dedication to education.
Dutrow is a 2020 Yankton High School graduate, Magna Cum Laude and Regent’s Scholar. Dutrow will be attending the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology this fall, pursuing a major in civil engineering.
This scholarship is given in honor of the life and work of Curtis M. Hohn, South Dakota state water policy leader, public servant and community activist.
